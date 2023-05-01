Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.46.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.