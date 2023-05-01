Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $304.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,421.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $231,712.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,421.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 210,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

