Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Oshkosh worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.86. 173,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

