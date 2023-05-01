Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $75,650.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $356,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

