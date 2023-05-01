Orchid Market Capitalization Hits $75.30 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $978,672.37 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00027090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018262 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,192.91 or 0.99966083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

