ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Short Interest Update

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 882,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 21,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $195,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 21,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $195,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $135,633.03. Following the sale, the executive now owns 194,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,694.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,140 shares of company stock worth $419,878 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in ON24 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 663,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ON24 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ON24 by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after buying an additional 547,219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ON24 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,400,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON24 Stock Up 0.1 %

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 195,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,374. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. ON24 has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $412.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.06.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. ON24 had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. Equities analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

