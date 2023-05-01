ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.28 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.28 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $75.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 124.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.