ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.28 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $75.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

