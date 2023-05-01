OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $361,349.55 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

