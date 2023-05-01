OMG Network Price Reaches $1.04 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $146.34 million and $26.63 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001134 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

