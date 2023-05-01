Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $350.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $301.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $320.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 50,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

