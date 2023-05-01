Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $350.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $301.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $320.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 50,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.