Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Robert W. Baird

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $331.32.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.3 %
Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $320.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.97.
Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
