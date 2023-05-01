Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Update

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. 678,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,659. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

