Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $335.52 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Oasis Network has a market cap of $335.52 million and approximately $21.20 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.72 or 0.06520096 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06010789 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $20,837,198.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.