Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.99

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 95155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Oak Street Health Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,879,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,835,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,879,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,835,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,065.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,456,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,916.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,286,180 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,095 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 263.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

