NYM (NYM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $67.37 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. NYM has a market cap of $67.37 million and approximately $992,963.15 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NYM has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NYM Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 395,303,814.360518 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.22059365 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $952,394.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

