NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-$3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.07-3.49 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $166.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,859. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,382 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Recommended Stories

