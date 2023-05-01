NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 93,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,287,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.50 on Monday, hitting $282.99. 9,314,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,076,641. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $283.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

