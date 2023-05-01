nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $749.84 million-$764.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $769.59 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $42.79. 291,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

