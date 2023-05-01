Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

