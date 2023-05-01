Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Raised by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.86. 325,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

