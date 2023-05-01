Northland Securities Trims MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Target Price to $25.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Down 0.3 %

MaxLinear stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. Analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.