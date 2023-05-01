Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Stock analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXT. Roth Mkm began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NXT opened at $31.49 on Monday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

About Nextracker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000.

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.