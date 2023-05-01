Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,523 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $83,126,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 215,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,217,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.05. 2,400,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,990,832. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.94 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

