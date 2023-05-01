Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,619 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $293.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

