Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

HD stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.43. The stock had a trading volume of 916,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,284. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of $302.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

