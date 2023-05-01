Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.27. The company had a trading volume of 179,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

