Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,169 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.13. 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,326. The company has a market cap of $410.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.26.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,507,683. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.