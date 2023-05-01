Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.56.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,239. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

