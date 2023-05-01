Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,077,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,409,000 after acquiring an additional 91,020 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,611,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $157.20. 1,306,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,631,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.20.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,641,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

