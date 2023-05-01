Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,143 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,408,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 159,601 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. 125,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

