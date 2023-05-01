Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9 %

CB stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.41. The stock had a trading volume of 281,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.