Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 192,793 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 687.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,793 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,327,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,030,828. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

