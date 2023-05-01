Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $888,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $888,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Crombie sold 107,284 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $741,332.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,629.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,074. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

NINE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 822,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,931. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $166.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

