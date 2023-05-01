Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Nighthawk Gold Trading Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS MIMZF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.50. 358,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Nighthawk Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
