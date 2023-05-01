NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $6.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.17.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $370.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.20. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.65% and a negative net margin of 293.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

