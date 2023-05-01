NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,678 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after acquiring an additional 967,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,447,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after acquiring an additional 138,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

