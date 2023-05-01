Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 233.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 0.9 %

NEM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 581,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,620. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

