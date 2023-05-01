Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Up 17.8% in April

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 960,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.34. 675,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70. Newmark Group has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 69.3% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 155.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Stories

