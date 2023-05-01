Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.08 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 95.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Newell Brands by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

