Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.08 EPS.

NWL stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.79. 404,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,308. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -317.24%.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.27.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

