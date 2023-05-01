Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Newegg Commerce in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

Newegg Commerce stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. 279,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Newegg Commerce has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce ( NASDAQ:NEGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

Read More

