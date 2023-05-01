Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises approximately 1.7% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.26. The stock had a trading volume of 135,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nestlé Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

Further Reading

