Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 876,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,455. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAVI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.30.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Navient by 88.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

