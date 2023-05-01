Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $322.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.97.
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
