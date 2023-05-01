Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $322.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 132.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 111.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

See Also

