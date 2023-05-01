National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

