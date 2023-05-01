N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Short Interest Up 23.6% in April

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 684,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

N-able Stock Performance

N-able stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 356,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. N-able has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.59 million. N-able had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that N-able will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other N-able news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,247.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $305,002.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $103,899.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,247.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,922 shares of company stock worth $667,210. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in N-able by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 41.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 15.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of N-able by 53.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 239,546 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NABL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

