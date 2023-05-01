My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 3,754 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

BATS:PFFD opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

