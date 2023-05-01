My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 3,530 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -317.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

