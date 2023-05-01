My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $125.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $170.26. The company has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

